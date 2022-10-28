Q3 2022 Volkswagen AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sebastian Rudolph -



Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to our Q3 Conference Call. I'm Sebastian Rudolph. I'm heading Global Group Communications. And this time, this is a joint call with media and with investors and analysts, and that's why as two nice colleagues are with me, Rolf Woller, our Head of Treasury and IR for the investors and analysts, and Nicole, as you all know, for the media team, our Head of Group Communications.



With us today are two important persons, our CEO, Oliver Blume, and our CFO, Arno Antlitz. Welcome to you as well. And before we start, I want to make some housekeeping remarks.



First, we have already published, and you should already received the press release, the interim report for the first 9 months, and all other PR related materials. If not, you can find them on our Media and Investor Relations website or give us a call and we send them the material directly.



Let me give you a brief run-through of the next 90 minutes. First, Oliver will talk to you about the highlights of the first 9 months and the third quarter. He will also outline the current