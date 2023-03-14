Mar 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Rolf Woller - Volkswagen AG - Head of Group Treasury & IR



Dear colleagues, a very warm welcome to the Annual Media Conference of Volkswagen AG. This video clip just gave you a bit of a glimpse of what the Volkswagen Group has offer. It's a great pleasure to welcome Chairman of the, Oliver Blume; and our Chief Financial Officer, Arno Antlitz. Great to have you.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everybody.



Rolf Woller - Volkswagen AG - Head of Group Treasury & IR



It's great to have you all here at DRIVE and Berlin, all those of you who are joining us globally through online platforms. Now Oliver and Arno will give presentations in just a moment. After that, we have a round of Q&A. For those of you who will ask a question, just put your hands up and you'll be recognized. And those of you who are joining us on the webcast can also leave the questions on the chat box.



Now first question goes to you, Oliver. For many years, you've been working with the group. You have been the CEO for about 6