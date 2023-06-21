Volkswagen AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 21, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Rolf Woller - Volkswagen AG - Head of Group Treasury & IR



Thank you and a warm welcome here in Hockenheimring. By preparing the event, I have been told that this is the first in-person Capital Markets Day since 2015. And it's really, really great to have you all here. When I look into some of your faces, I can see a lot of excitement and some pale faces as well. But it looks to me that the driving event has really been a full success and also the design presentations you have seen today. My name is Rolf and I'm heading the Treasury and Investor Relations Department at Volkswagen.



Before we start with the presentation, let me do some housekeeping items. So first of all, we have a hybrid format. So we have about 200 people here at Hockenheimring and I would guess about 300 via the webcast, which are participating. And it's quite warm in here, Patrick.



And the presentation, you will see is structured in 6 chapters and we will have 2 very qualified people here today to present it to you. That will be Arno Antlitz, our CFO; and of course, Oli Blume, our CEO. So thank you. These are the 2