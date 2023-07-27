Half Year 2023 Volkswagen AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the Volkswagen Group Investor Analyst and Press Call 6 Months/H1 2023.



Let me now hand the floor over to Sebastian Rudolph, Head of Global Group Communications. Please go ahead.



Sebastian Rudolph - Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - VP of Communications, Sustainability, & Politics



Thank you, Emma. And good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to all of you to our half year conference call. It's a joint media and investors and analyst call, and the investors analyst call will be moderated by my colleague, Rolf Woller, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations; and myself, Sebastian Rudolph, responsible for Global Group Communications.



With us today is our CEO, Oliver Blume; and our CFO, Arno Antlitz. Welcome to both of you. Good to have you in this call. Before we start, let me give you some remarks. We have already published and you should all have received the press release, the interim report for the first six