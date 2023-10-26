Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Volkswagen Group Investor Analyst and Media Call 9 Months Q3 2023. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to Pietro Zollino, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Pietro Zollino - Volkswagen AG - Head of Corporate Communications & Deputy Head of Group Communications
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Volkswagen Group 9 Months Results Call. It's a joint call for both media as well as investors and analysts, which is moderated by Rolf Woller, our Head of Treasury and IR; and myself, Pietro Zollino, I'm heading Corporate Communication. With us today is Arno Antlitz, our CFO and COO. Good morning, Rolf. Good morning, Arno. Let me provide a few remarks before we start.
You should have received a press release and financial report and all other related materials, of which have been published this morning. If you do not have them yet, you can
Q3 2023 Volkswagen AG Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...