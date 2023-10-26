Q3 2023 Volkswagen AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Volkswagen Group Investor Analyst and Media Call 9 Months Q3 2023. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to Pietro Zollino, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Pietro Zollino - Volkswagen AG - Head of Corporate Communications & Deputy Head of Group Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Volkswagen Group 9 Months Results Call. It's a joint call for both media as well as investors and analysts, which is moderated by Rolf Woller, our Head of Treasury and IR; and myself, Pietro Zollino, I'm heading Corporate Communication. With us today is Arno Antlitz, our CFO and COO. Good morning, Rolf. Good morning, Arno. Let me provide a few remarks before we start.



You should have received a press release and financial report and all other related materials, of which have been published this morning. If you do not have them yet, you can