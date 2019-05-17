Q4 2019 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure for me to provide you with a report of our Q4 results.



I'm here with John Ball, our Chief Financial Officer.



The highlights of fiscal year 2019 could be stated from 2 different perspectives. First, the company's financial performance has improved versus the previous year's disappointing results, thanks in large part to our North American sales and operations recovering performance in sales and margins. Meanwhile, France's steady performance of the last few years continues. And we're very pleased that Italy confirmed its fiscal year 2018 rebound with a second strong year in a row and most notably built up a record backlog which will in