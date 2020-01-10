Q3 2020 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q3 Financial Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, January 10, 2020.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Yves Leduc, CEO of Velan Inc. Please go ahead.
Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - CEO & Director
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our third quarter fiscal year 2020 conference call. I'm joined today by John Ball, our CFO. I will start with a brief summary of our results, followed by a more detailed discussion of our outlook, we'll then open the line to your questions. I'd like to start by mentioning I'm very pleased with the progress we made this quarter in carrying out our V20 strategy, and we're solidly on track with our planned schedule. I will talk about this after I complete my financial review and provide you with a detailed progress report.
Now regarding the V20 plan and our investment in carrying it out, you will notice that we introduced 2 new non-IFRS measures this quarter in operating profit or
