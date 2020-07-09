Velan Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 09, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Thomas C. Velan - Velan Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Velan Inc. (foreign language) My name is Tom Velan, and I will preside as Chair of this annual meeting. It is my pleasure to welcome shareholders and others to this meeting. As you are aware, today's meeting is being held virtually. Although we are disappointed that we can't see each of you today, we adopted this approach to mitigate the risks to our shareholders, management, employees and other stakeholders, given the global COVID-19 pandemic. This format allows registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders an equal opportunity to participate, ask questions and vote regardless of physical location, which would otherwise be impossible in these unprecedented times.



(foreign language)



I now formally call the meeting to order in accordance with the bylaws of the corporation. We intend that the meeting be conducted efficiently and effectively. And I would ask for your cooperation in this regard.



Sabine Bruckert<