Q3 2021 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - CEO & Director



Welcome, everybody, to our Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call. I'm joined today by Rejean Ostiguy, our CFO; and John Ball, our Executive Vice President, Global Finance.



This is Rejean's last quarterly call. As you read last week, he has decided to leave the company for reasons that are entirely personal that I will not comment on this call. The only thing I will say is that I'm very sorry to see Rejean go. He's been with us a little short of 18 months, but has accomplished a lot in the short period, contributing greatly to the V20 deployment, both in terms of ensuring we are on track financially as