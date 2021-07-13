Velan Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
James A. Mannebach - Velan Inc. - Independent Chairman
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Velan Inc. My name is James Mannebach. I'm deeply humbled to have been entrusted with appointment as the first nonfamily Chairman of the Board of our company. As I've noted in my comments in the annual report, for decades, Velan has stood without equal in its products, application, knowledge and commitment to customers. We do things no one else can do.
The COVID pandemic has destroyed much of the world's economy and of course, deeply challenges our business as well. Yet a concerted, and I know an overworked phrase, but in this case, I think, totally appropriate, heroic efforts throughout the world by the men and women of Velan, assured our business, so essential to the world's market, continue to deliver vital products and solutions, all the while assuring safety of our team. I'm especially inspired by our colleagues, who reported to work each and every day as the pandemic raged on. Their collective efforts, whether at their home, at their
