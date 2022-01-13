Jan 13, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Bruno Carbonaro - Velan Inc. - CEO, President & Acting Executive VP and GM of Project
Good morning. Bruno Carbonaro speaking. I'm the CEO of Velan since December 1. I'm accompanied with Benoit Alain...
Benoit Alain - Velan Inc. - CFO
Bruno? Bruno? Bruno? (foreign language)
Bruno Carbonaro - Velan Inc. - CEO, President & Acting Executive VP and GM of Project
Okay.
Operator
(foreign language) Greetings and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q3 Financial Results Conference Call. (foreign language) (Operator Instructions) (foreign language) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today Thursday, January 13, 2022. (foreign language)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President. (foreign language). Please go ahead.
Bruno Carbonaro - Velan Inc. - CEO, President & Acting Executive VP and GM of Project
Good morning. Bruno Carbonaro speaking. I'm the CEO of Velan since
Q3 2022 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 13, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...