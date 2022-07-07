Velan Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 07, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

James A. Mannebach - Velan Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Velan Inc. (foreign language) My name is James Mannebach, and I will preside as Chair of this annual meeting.



My second year as Chairman of the Board of Velan saw the company produced truly impressive results, delivered in a very demanding market. A company that can respond in such a way during the second year of a pandemic should inspire confidence in its future and deserves recognition. Our focus for this next year is on continuing our good momentum and sharpening our execution.



I want to begin by thanking my colleagues around the world for their immense efforts throughout the year. Further, I'm truly proud of our health and safety record during this time. While doing this extraordinary work, we took care of one another. That says something important about our culture across our global sites.



This year, we also saw a leadership transition at Velan. Bruno Carbonaro, who had been President, assumed the title of CEO on December 1,