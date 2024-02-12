Feb 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Neogen Chemicals Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nishid Solanki. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nishid Solanki - CBR India
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Neogen Chemicals Q3 FY24 earnings conference call for analysts and investors. Today, we are joined by senior members of the management team, including Dr. Harin Kanani, Managing Director; Mr. Anurag Surana, Director; and Mr. Ketan Vyas, Chief Financial Officer. We will commence the call with opening thoughts from the management team, post which we shall open the forum for Q&A, where the management will be addressing queries of the participants.
Before we come in, I would like to share a standard disclaimer. Certain statements made or discussed on today's conference call could be forward-looking in nature. The actual results may vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed disclaimer in this regard is available in Neogen Chemicals Q3 FY24 investor
Q3 2024 Neogen Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...