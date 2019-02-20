Full Year 2018 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Full Year 2018 Results Investor Presentation Call. My name is Mahan, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



Jean-Marc Agabriel - Vallourec SA - IR Officer



(foreign language) Thank you for joining us for Vallourec's Q4 and full year of 2018 results presentation.



I am Jean-Marc Agabriel, Head of Investor Relations, and with me today to comment these results are Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board; Olivier Mallet, member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer; Didier Hornet, Senior Vice President, Development and Innovation; Nicolas de Coignac, Senior Vice President, North America; Edouard Guinotte, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Asia.



This conference is available by conference call, which will be recorded and a replay will be available. It is also audio webcasted on our Investor Relations website, and the presentation slides are also available for download.



Before I hand over to Philippe, I must warn you that today's conference