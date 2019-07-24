Jul 24, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Vallourec Q2 and H1 2019 Results. My name is Ralph, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions) I am now handing you over to Jean-Marc Agabriel to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Jean-Marc Agabriel - Vallourec S.A. - Director of IR
Thank you, and thank you for joining us for Vallourec Q2 2019 Results Presentation. I am Jean-Marc Agabriel, Head of Investor Relations. With me today to comment these results we have Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board; Olivier Mallet, member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer; Didier Hornet, Senior VP Development and Innovation; Nicolas de Coignac, Senior Vice President of North America; Edouard Guinotte, Senior Vice President of Middle East, Asia; Hubert Paris, Senior Vice President of Europe, Africa.
This conference is available via conference call, which will be recorded, and a replay will be available. It is also audio webcasted on our Investor Relations website, and the presentation slides are also presentable
Half Year 2019 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...