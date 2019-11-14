Q3 2019 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Q3 9 months 2019 Results Conference Call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Jean Agabriel, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Jean-Marc Agabriel - Vallourec S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you, and thank you for joining us for our Q3 9 months results presentation. I am Jean-Marc Agabriel, Head of Investor Relations. With me today to comment these results, we have Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board; Olivier Mallet, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer; Nicolas de Coignac, Senior Vice President, North America; Edouard Guinotte, Senior Vice President, Middle East Asia; Didier Hornet, Senior Vice President of Development and Innovation; Hubert Paris, Senior Vice President, Europe, Africa.



This conference is available by conference call, which will be recorded and a replay will be available. It is also audio webcasted, and the presentation