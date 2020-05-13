Q1 2020 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Vallourec Q1 2020 results. My name is Jose, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Jerome Friboulet, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Jerome Friboulet - Vallourec S.A. - Director of IR



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Vallourec's Q1 Results Presentation. I am Jerome Friboulet, Head of Investor Relations. With me today to comment these results, Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Management Board; Olivier Mallet, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer; Didier Hornet, Senior Vice President, Development and Innovation; Bertrand Frischmann, Senior Vice President, North America. This conference will be recorded and a replay will be available. The slides of the presentation are available for download.



Before I hand over to Edouard Guinotte, I must warn you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements and that future