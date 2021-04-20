Vallourec SA Shareholders Special Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Vivienne Cox - Vallourec SA - President, Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, the special meeting with the shareholders are in order. Due to the lockdown measures imposed by the government, the special meeting is being held behind closed doors.



I would very much like to thank the double voting shareholders -- double voting rights who voted by correspondence and who can follow this webcast directly with us. I remind you, you can send in your questions in writing during the webcast, and we will answer them later.



We have here Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Management Board; Olivier Mallet, member of the Management Board; Jean-Jacques Morin, member of Supervisory Board; and Claire Langelier, General Counsel. Due to restrictions, I'm detained abroad, sir Jean-Jacques will be chairing this special meeting, and I thank him for doing so. Thank you, Jean-Jacques.



Jean-Jacques Morin - Vallourec SA - Chairman, Finance and Audit Committee



Thank you, Vivienne. Thank you. The two shareholders present acting as tellers, managers of