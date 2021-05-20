Q1 2021 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vallourec Results 2021 Conference Call. My name is Stefano, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Jerome Friboulet, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Jerome Friboulet - Vallourec S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you, Stefano, and thank you for joining us for Vallourec's Q1 2021 Results Presentation. I am Jerome Friboulet, Head of Investor Relations. With me today to comment these results, we have Olivier Mallet; he's member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer; and Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Management Board. The conference will be recorded and a replay will be available. It is also audio webcasted on our Investor Relations website, and the presentation slides are available for download. Before I hand over to Edouard Guinotte, I must warn you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements and that future results may differ materially from statements or projections made on today's call.



For