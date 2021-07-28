Half Year 2021 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vallourec Q2 and H1 2021 Results Call. My name is Rosy, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Jerome Friboulet, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Jerome Friboulet - Vallourec S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you for joining us. I am Jerome Friboulet, Head of Investor Relations. With me today to comment this results we have Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; and Olivier Mallet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the company. This conference will be recorded and a replay will be available. This is also audio webcasted on our Investor Relations website, and the presentation slides are available for download.



Before I hand over to Edouard Guinotte, I must warn you that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements and that future results may differ materially from statements or projection made on