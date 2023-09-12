Vallourec SA Capital Market Day Transcript

Sep 12, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Connor Joseph Lynagh - Vallourec S.A. - IR Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Vallourec's Capital Markets Day. I'm Connor Lynagh, Vice President of Investor Relations here at Vallourec. On behalf of the Vallourec team, thank you all for joining, and thank you for your interest. Before we get into today's content, I would like to note that today's presentation is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website following the event. Also, today's event will contain forward-looking statements. Future results may differ materially from statements or projections made within the context of this presentation. Those -- the forward-looking statements and risk factors that could affect those statements are referenced here. These are also included in our universal registration document filed with the French financial market regulator, the AMF.



Let me give you a brief review of our agenda today. So first, we'll give you an overview of Vallourec and our transformation program, the new Vallourec plan. Then we'll provide a deep dive into our key markets. Following a short coffee break, we'll give