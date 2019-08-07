Q1 2020 voestalpine AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning, and welcome to our conference call for the Earnings Result Voestalpine AG First Quarter of Business Year 2019-'20. This conference call is being recorded. And I would now like to hand over to Peter (inaudible).



Peter Fleischer - Voestalpine AG - Head of IR



[Interpreted] (inaudible) first quarter (inaudible) conference call. (inaudible) first, an overview of figures (inaudible). Now over to Mr. Eibensteiner.



Herbert Eibensteiner - Voestalpine AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Thanks, and good morning to all also on my behalf. (inaudible) to this conference call



(technical difficulty)



Questions later. (inaudible) first quarter business year is perhaps very challenging. It had a cooling of the economy. During the first quarter, we have to accept this.



(technical difficulty)



the market very much.



In particular, this led also to the automotive industry and in the weakening and declining profit in iron