Feb 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the voestalpine presentation for the first through the third quarter of the business year 2020/2021. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Peter Fleischer. Please go ahead, sir.
Peter Fleischer - voestalpine AG - Head of IR
Thank you very much, Kevin. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for joining us today on our conference call about the first nine months of our (inaudible) business year 2020/2021. With me (inaudible) Herbert Eibensteiner who will give you a brief overview of what has happened in this first nine months and we will be happy to answer your questions afterwards.
Just to let you know, and to follow the presentation a bit more easily, we have also prepared a slideshow which you can find under the link (inaudible) in the invitation. If you can't find the link right away please shoot Andrea Klepp a quick email and she will reply with the link. This is just for the slideshow which is containing the information which Herbert is giving
Q3 2021 voestalpine AG Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...