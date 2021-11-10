Nov 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Felsbach - voestalpine BWG GmbH - Head of Group Communications



(foreign language) in France, a digital press conference again. I think this is a good idea against the background of the infections in Austria. We are very happy to present better figures than 12 months ago when we presented the last half year results in spite of the ongoing pandemic and the many challenges we see.



So the press conference in digital form is unchanged. We have a 30-minute presentation of the Management Board. And afterwards, you have the opportunity to ask questions.



I would like to introduce the speakers today, CEO, Herbert Eibensteiner, will start with a review of the past 6 months of the current business year and we'll give you an outlook towards the end of the business year