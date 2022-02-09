Q3 2022 voestalpine AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the voestalpine AG presentation for the first to the third quarter of business year 2021-2022. Today's conference is being recorded and at this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Peter Fleischer. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter Fleischer - voestalpine AG - Head of IR



Thank you very much and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to our conference call and webcast as well on our nine month's results. (Operator Instructions). So far with me is our CEO, Herbert Eibensteiner, and we would like to give you a brief overview of the financial results of the first nine months and then, in addition, we are very happy to answer your questions. Please, Mr. Eibensteiner, feel free to start.



Herbert Eibensteiner - voestalpine AG - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me start with a general view on our business environment. I think you are familiar with our last year and, in the first nine months, I would say we saw a very strong economic