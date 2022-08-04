Q1 2023 voestalpine AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Voestalpine AG First Quarter BY 2022-'23 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Peter Fleischer. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter Fleischer - Voestalpine AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to our results presentation for the first quarter of the business year 2022-'23. With me is our CEO, Herbert Eibensteiner who is happy to discuss the results and outlook and all your questions of course. But before jumping into Q&A right away, I'd like to mention a few highlights of the Q1 development.



I think the results actually are well-known. We have to pre-release the figures in an ad hoc statement on 14 of July. So I assume there are no surprises with that respect today. The Q1 result is the highest we ever reported in a single quarter. And I have to say it was mainly driven by an excellent performance of the Steel Division, where we saw a decent margin expansion. But also the high performance Metals Division printed