Mar 22, 2023 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome from the Voestalpine site in Linz. Last year, the Supervisory Board gave the okay for the first measures regarding the transformation in Linz and Donawitz. Yesterday, we got the approval from the Supervisory Board for the EUR 1.5 billion budget to complete the whole transformation process for the first stage.



Next to me is our CEO, Herbert Eibensteiner, who will present details for the first step as well as will give insights for the full decarbonization path, which will take place by latest 2050.



Herbert Eibensteiner - Voestalpine AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to our webcast. Let me start with the introduction for the first slide. As a starting point, I would like to mention that climate change is the major task of our generation. And you know that Voestalpine is fully committed to the Paris Treaty. And we are also a member of the science-based target initiative. And I'm