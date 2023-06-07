Jun 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Felsbach - voestalpine BWG GmbH - Head of Group Communications



(presentation)



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a cordial welcome to our Voestalpine Press Conference for the Results of the Business Year 2022-2023 here at the [Steyrling and] Linz. My name is Peter Felsbach, I'm the Head of Group Communications, and I will be the facilitator for this press conference. Fortunately, the corona virus pandemic is behind us, what remains other communication needs and also new improved digital communication possibilities. Last year, we used the opportunity to ask you, the journalists, how we can provide you with the best possible service offering.



And during the survey, there is [hot rolls] that the press conference was to be fast, efficient and affordable for everybody concerned. This is why we decided to have a digital virtual press conference this year. But in the course of the calendar year, there will be plenty of opportunities for you to have a personal exchange with our Board members as well as there will be opportunities to visit our plants and sites, especially our