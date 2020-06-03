Jun 03, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Felsbach - voestalpine BWG GmbH - Head of Group Communications



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this Voestalpine press conference on our balance sheet. Let us try to talk you through the period first of April 2019 to end of March 2020. And also, of course, some outlook as to the future and the present period.



I'm Peter Felsbach, and I'm going to be your host.



First of all, thank you very much for being here and listening. For us, this press conference is always a special event during our business year. And in this very special year, there are shutdowns on all continents. It is a special year. And of course, there has been a standstill and an emergency situation and forecast is fraught with many uncertainties, of course. Due to the present situation and also in order to protect our health, we have a webstream, a virtual press conference this year. The program will be the same. The structure will be the same, and there will be answers to all your questions. You can find the media information and the presentation that the press photos and videos on our website,