Nov 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Peter Fleischer - voestalpine AG - Head of IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to today's presentation of our first half-year's results of our business year 2021-2022 in this virtual format, as we are having it now for a year and a half. This meeting is, on the one hand, set out via a webcast -- webcast meeting, so you can (technical difficulty) follow us on your screen; and on the other hand, it is also a telephone conference call.
Just one remark, if you want to ask a question, you have to dial into the conference call, and you can see the dial-in numbers on the screen. If you need any further assistance, please shoot Andrea Klepp a quick email and she will reply to your question and send you all the details.
Just one remark from the procedures point of view. With me is our management team: Mr. Herbert Eibensteiner, our CEO; and Mr. Robert Ottel, our CFO. The two gentlemen will give you a brief overview of what has happened in this first half, and what is the very actual situation, and what is our expectation for the near-term outlook. This will last for about
Half Year 2022 voestalpine AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...