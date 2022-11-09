Half Year 2023 Voestalpine AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Peter Fleischer - voestalpine AG - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to today's announcement of our half year's results. Welcome to the call and the webcast. With me is our management team, the CEO, Mr. Herbert Eibensteiner, and the CFO, Mr. Robert Ottel. The gentlemen will give you a brief overview, just a very brief one, highlights, what happened in the first six months, and afterwards, we will be very happy to answer your questions. Mr. Eibensteiner, please go ahead.



Herbert Eibensteiner - voestalpine AG - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our presentation of the business year half year -- first half of the business year 2022/2023.



Please let me start with the highlights of this first business year. You know that we are facing a number of difficult developments in our environment. You know the war in the Ukraine, high energy prices, high inflation, logistic issues are still remaining, supply chain problems when it comes to raw materials and also Covid-19 infections. But,