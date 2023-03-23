Full Year 2022 Voltalia SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Sebastien Clerc

Voltalia sa - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

* Loan DUONG

Voltalia sa - Head of Communication & Marketing

* Sylvine Bouan

Voltalia sa - Chief Financial Officer

* Yoni AMMAR

Voltalia sa - Head of Investment & Funding



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Arthur Sitbon

Morgan stanley - Analyst

* Juan Rodriguez

Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst



=====================

Sebastien Clerc - Voltalia sa - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning and welcome to all of you and a special thanks to those who have been able to join us here in Paris despite transportation challenges. Today, I'm here with my colleagues, and we'll start to introduce Sylvine Bouan who's been the group CFO since July. So, Sylvine, this is your first annuals. So, enjoy