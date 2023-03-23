Mar 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Sebastien Clerc
Voltalia sa - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
* Loan DUONG
Voltalia sa - Head of Communication & Marketing
* Sylvine Bouan
Voltalia sa - Chief Financial Officer
* Yoni AMMAR
Voltalia sa - Head of Investment & Funding
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Arthur Sitbon
Morgan stanley - Analyst
* Juan Rodriguez
Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
=====================
Sebastien Clerc - Voltalia sa - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
Good morning and welcome to all of you and a special thanks to those who have been able to join us here in Paris despite transportation challenges. Today, I'm here with my colleagues, and we'll start to introduce Sylvine Bouan who's been the group CFO since July. So, Sylvine, this is your first annuals. So, enjoy
Full Year 2022 Voltalia SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...