Volvo AB Capital Market Day 2019 Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



So. What a great movie. And every time we see it, we just feel so proud of being part of this fantastic industry, of these fantastic times. We are lucky to be present just here and now given the great transformation that will take place in the coming years that is already taking place. And we will have plenty of time this afternoon to talk about that, what will happen here and now, what is happening here and now but also what will happen in the future.



I'm Martin Lundstedt, the President and CEO of the Volvo Group, and I would like to wish all of you most welcome to Gothenburg. We are happy this time to have the opportunity to host you at Volvo Trucks Experience Center or Volvo Group Experience Center to test and feel our different products but also to have good conversations with the different teams working at Volvo.



Our program and agenda of the day will be a little bit mixed actually. We will start with a short introduction by me about where