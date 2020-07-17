Q2 2020 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Claes Eliasson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of Media Relations&Group Communication



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Claes Eliasson, and I wish you all welcome to this conference call covering the second quarter 2020. We will be listening to a presentation by the Volvo Group President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt, followed by a presentation by Chief Financial Officer, Jan Ytterberg. When done, we will open the line for a Q&A session. And with that, Martin, please go ahead.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Claes, for that introduction, and also welcome from my side to this 2020 quarter -- or second quarter 2020 report from the Volvo Group. And this is, of course, a very special report after an unprecedented quarter that, to almost the full extent, have been hovering around the COVID-19 pandemic and the different related effects from that pandemic.



Our various business areas have been