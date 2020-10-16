Oct 16, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Claes Eliasson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of Media Relations&Group Communication
Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Claes Eliasson, and I wish to welcome you all to this earnings call covering the third quarter 2020. We will be listening to a presentation by the Volvo Group President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt; followed by a presentation by Chief Financial Officer, Jan Ytterberg. When done, we will open the lines for a Q&A session. And without further ado, Martin, please go ahead.
Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director
Thank you, Claes, and hello also from my side, and thanks for attending this press conference with short notice. As we all know, we are living in very challenging or maybe to be a little bit more clear, different times with lots of uncertainty and lack of normal reference points, not at least when it comes to the market development. So when we got ready with the full report, we decided to
Q3 2020 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript
