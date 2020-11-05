Volvo AB Capital Markets Day (virtual) Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Kina Wileke - AB Volvo(publ)-Executive VP of Group Communication&Member of the Group Executive Board



The world is changing. Here and now we are fighting a global pandemic, but the mega trends impacting humanity, like urbanization, new technologies and the strive for a sustainable climate, they will still shape our future. A future that we, at the Volvo Group, will be part of creating, living up to our mission, driving prosperity through transport solutions. And today, we would like to share with you how to achieve this.



So welcome to the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2020. It will be a slightly different event, reflecting the very different world that we have around us. We will, of course, address our current performance, but the majority of the time will be spent on our transformation into new business models and new technologies. But let's start by looking back. We have, during the last 5 years, set goals, and we have made promises to the market and our employees. Look at this.



(presentation)



Kina Wileke