Q2 2021 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Claes Eliasson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of Media Relations&Group Communication



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Claes Eliasson, and I wish to welcome you all to this conference call covering the second quarter 2021. We will be listening to a presentation by the Volvo Group President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt; followed by a presentation by Chief Financial Officer, Jan Ytterberg. When done with the presentations, we will open the line for a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



And by that, Martin, please go ahead.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Claes, for that. And also, welcome to the second quarter business update from my side.



We discuss this morning how to make the summary of it. And maybe to take a step back, we can start by saying that, yes, 4 out of 12 weeks, we were unfortunately standing still due to the input material. But despite that, delivering 10.7% for