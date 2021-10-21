Q3 2021 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Very welcome to the Volvo Group Third Quarter Press Conference. My name is Christer Johansson, heading up Investor Relations. And with me, I have our CEO, Martin Lundstedt; and our CFO, Jan Ytterberg.



We will do -- as usual, we'll start off with presentations followed by a Q&A session. And with that, Martin, over to you.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Chris, for that. And also from my side, most welcome to this business update related to the third quarter 2021. First and foremost, as a summary of the quarter, we continued to deliver a strong performance despite the ongoing and challenging (inaudible) supply chain situation. And this is really thanks to all employees and business partners in the entire group doing extraordinary efforts and really focusing on actually delivering both trucks, buses and machines, but also our services. And that is also a true proof of why the centralization, accountability and the ownership