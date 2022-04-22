Q1 2022 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Christer Johansson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of IR



Welcome to the Volvo Group press conference on the first quarter. My name is Christer Johansson, heading up Investor Relations. With me, we have, as usual, our CEO, Martin Lundstedt; and for the first time, our new CFO, Tina Hultkvist. We will do, as usual, we'll start off with a presentation followed by a Q&A session.



And with that, over to you, Martin.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Christer. And also from my side then, a big welcome to this first quarter business update from our side. And also, as Christer said, I'm really glad to have Tina also with me for the first time as our new Group CFO.



It has been a strong first quarter. But before coming into the business update, let me start with the ongoing war in Ukraine. That is, of course, devastating. And my thoughts go out to everyone who is suffering. We are doing in the group, among