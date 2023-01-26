Q4 2022 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Claes Eliasson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of Media Relations&Group Communication



So ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to this conference covering the Q4 and full year 2022. My name is Claes Eliasson. And today, we will be listening to a presentation by the Volvo Group President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Tina Hultkvist.



After the presentations, there will be a customary Q&A session, and I will urge you to limit your questions to 2 in order to make room for as many of you as possible. With that, Martin, I think it's time to get this show on wheels. It's all yours.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Claes. And good morning, everyone, also from my side to this quarter 4 and full year 2022 reporting for the Volvo Group. Maybe to summarize a little bit before coming into the slides here, in the fourth quarter as well for the whole year, it is