Q1 2023 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Christer Johansson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of IR
Welcome to the Volvo Group press conference on the first quarter earnings. My name is Christer Johansson, and I'm heading up Investor Relations. And with me, I have our CEO, Martin Lundstedt; and our CFO, Jan Ytterberg. And we will do, as usual, start off with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session.
And with that, Martin, over to you.
Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director
Thank you, Christer, for that introduction. And also from my side, most welcome to this quarter 1 2023 press conference. I don't know if you recognized before here, but I think it was a number of great news that was revealed in the small movies, not at least, obviously, also that we are now extending our range when it comes to the heavy-duty electric rigid range of Volvo.
And we are talking about circularity, and it's actually coming good together because it was also shot at one of our
Apr 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
