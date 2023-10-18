Q3 2023 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Bartler -



Welcome to the Volvo Group's Third Quarter presentation. Today, we will do as always, we will listen to the presentations by Martin and Jan, and we will follow by a Q&A session. And we will have questions both from the line as well as from this room. So with that, I hand over to you, Martin.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Johan, and welcome to you also as new Head of Investor Relations. And a special welcome to Mats Backman, our new CFO. So it's good to see you here together with Jan and myself presenting today. Most welcome also from my side to this Quarter 3 2023 reporting summary.



Group continued to deliver strong performance in the third quarter. I'm proud and humble to present -- strong growth revenues continues, increased the deliveries of trucks in turbulent times, a service business on solid levels and the third quarter record levels for operating income, margin and return on capital employed. On