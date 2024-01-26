Q4 2023 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Bartler -



Welcome to the fourth quarter press conference. Welcome here today. And we will do -- as always, we will look at the presentations from our CEO and our CFO, and then follow up with a Q&A session.



So with that, I hand over to you, Martin.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Johan. And also from my side, most welcome to this quarter 4 2023 reporting and also for the full year, by the way. And I can say that I'm pretty proud and humbled to stand here actually after a year that we have seen here, also given the rather turbulent and complex situation that we have seen around the globe.



But if we start with some comments for the fourth quarter, the Group continued to deliver a strong performance with, as you have seen, strong growth in revenues, plus 8% FX-adjusted; increased deliveries of trucks from high levels; a service business that continue also on high levels that I think is a very good sign, showing also that