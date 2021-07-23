Q2 2021 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / NTS GMT

Thank you, and hello, everyone. My name is an Anna Oxenstierna, Head of IR, and I would like to welcome you all to this debt analyst conference call covering the 2021 first half year results of Volvo Cars. With me in the room, I have Volvo Car Chief Financial Officer; BjÃ¶rn Annwall; and Group Controller, Per Ansgar.



We'll start with a short presentation by BjÃ¶rn, and then we'll open up for questions. By that, BjÃ¶rn, I'll hand over to you.



Perfect and thank you and welcome, everyone. I think, Per will help me as well through this presentation before we go to the Q&A. And I'll give a brief update then on the H1 result and put that a little bit in the context of the change journey and transformation we are going through.



In short, the key highlights of this H1 is basically a message of continued strong growth or back to strong growth. It is also an H1 with record profit