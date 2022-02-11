Q4 2021 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Anna Oxenstierna - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-Head of IR



Hi, and welcome to Volvo Cars and this presentation of our year-end report 2021. We will start out with a short presentation and then follow up with a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) And by that, I would like to present -- leave the presentation to Hakan, our CEO.



Hakan Samuelsson - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you, Anna, and welcome all of you to this presentation. And I would like to start with really a short summary of what happened in the last year. And then Bjorn and Per will give you more insight into the year. But a summary of the year-end, including the quarter 4 is, of course, a year to be proud of, something I easily would like to say and I think all of us in the company would underline that.



It was a year with an all-time high revenue, SEK 282 million market share. On the global car market now, we are above 1% of all cars sold were Volvos globally. And that was, I think, 10 years