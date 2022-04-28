Q1 2022 Volvo Car AB Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Anna Oxenstierna - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-Head of IR



Volvo Cars' financial results for the first quarter. With me here today, to walk you through the numbers, we have Jim Rowan, our Chief Executive; and Bjorn Annwall, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll leave the floor to Jim.



James Rowan - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-CEO&President



Thank you. And welcome and thank you for joining us here today. So I guess the underlying narrative for the quarter is that it's been a stable EBIT margin in a very unstable environment.



EBIT has came in at 8.1%. We're seeing a strong order intake for our products. We do have some supply constraints, which we will dig into in more detail later and we are seeing limited effects from the awful situation in the war in the Ukraine.



Major raw material prices have increased as a result of the war in Ukraine and some other forces. And the pandemic