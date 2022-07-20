Q2 2022 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, and a warm welcome to the presentation of Volvo Cars second quarter financial results coming to you live from the Volvo Cars headquarters in Gothenburg. I am Ron and joining me this morning is our President and Chief Executive, Jim Rowan; and our acting Chief Financial Officer, Johan Ekdahl. At the start, Jim and Johan will walk us through our performance during the second quarter. After that, we will throw it open for questions.



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Volvo second quarter results. So let's start with a summary. Overarching EBIT of 15% with an underlying EBIT of 6.5%, and that excludes JVs and associates. All in all, I think we can say that it's been a stable result in a very turbulent second quarter environment. Revenue is down 2%, mainly supply constrained coming really from the pandemic, lockdowns in China and that policy,