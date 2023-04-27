Q1 2023 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Bjorn Annwall - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-Chief Commercial Officer&Deputy CEO



Good morning, and a warm welcome to the presentation of Volvo Car AB First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. We're coming to you from our headquarters in Gothenburg. Annwall in Communications at Volvo Cars. And as always, I'm joined this morning by our Chief Executive, Jim Rowan; and our Chief Financial Officer, Johan Ekdahl. At the start, Jim and Johan will walk us through our performance during the first quarter. And thereafter, we will throw it open for a live Q&A. You can participate in the Q&A around in 2 ways, either you can send in your questions using the chat window that you should be able to see at the bottom of your screen, in which case, just typing your questions and I'll take it to Jim and Johan or else move to phone lines. And those details should also be visible on your screen. In which case, then you ask the question directly in this live stream. But I'll come back with more information on how you can participate closer to the Q&A round. But for now,