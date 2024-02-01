Q4 2023 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Ronojoy Banerjee - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-Communications Lead-Finance



Good morning, and welcome to Volvo Car's earnings call coming to you from Stockholm.



My name is Ron, and I'm joined this morning by our President and Chief Executive, Jim Rowan; our Chief Financial Officer, Johan Ekdahl; and our Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO, Bjorn Annwall.



At the top, Jim, Bjorn, and Johan will walk us through our performance, and thereafter, we'll throw it open for a question and answer on it.



Before I invite Jim to come up here, take a look at this short video that summarizes the year 2023. Jim will join on the other side.



James Rowan - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-CEO - President & Director



Hello, and welcome to Volvo Car's fourth quarter, full year financial results for 2023. As you can see, it was a record year.



We delivered some key milestones to our transformation journey in Volvo Cars during the last 12 months