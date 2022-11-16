Nov 16, 2022 - Nov 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Michael Williams - Vortex Metals Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon. I'm Michael Williams, I'm the Chairman of Vortex Metals. Vikas Ranjan was supposed to be giving this presentation, but due to some circumstances in Canada, he wasn't able to make it.



I'm a founder of this particular company. We're located in Oaxaca, Mexico. And I'll quickly take you through some of the highlights of the company.



We've recently raised $4 million. We believe it's a ground-floor investment. It would be classified as Greenfields exploration. And by that, I mean, there hasn't been a previous discovery there.



In our industry, it seems that a lot of the easy deposits over the years have been discovered. And we're using newer technologies. We're going deeper, going in more remote areas to find new ore bodies. Juniors like ours are the de facto exploration wing of the producers and the majors.



In this case, it was an area in Oaxaca that's recently been opened up in the last 10 years. And my co-founder of the company was a gentleman by the name of David Jones. David was very